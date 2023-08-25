Florida's second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday

Florida's second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 26 and will continue through Friday, Sept. 8. 

 Metro Creative

With the peak of hurricane season here, these next few weeks offer the chance to restock on supplies during Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday of the year.

The second sales tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 26 and continues through Friday, Sept. 8.

