Florida's second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday

With the peak of hurricane season here, these next few weeks offer the chance to restock on supplies during Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday of the year.
The second sales tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 26 and continues through Friday, Sept. 8.
In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7063, the largest tax-relief plan in Florida’s history, into law. As part of this plan, Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday was extended from a single 14-day holiday to two separate 14-day holidays.
The first disaster preparedness sales tax holiday of this year was May 27 though June 9.
Below is a list of some of the items that will be exempt from sales tax over the course of the next couple of weeks.
$15 or less:
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Pet waste disposal bags
$20 or less:
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$40 or less:
Portable self-powered light sources
$50 or less:
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt.
$60 or less:
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power bank
$70 or less:
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less:
- Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
- Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
- Over-the-counter pet medications
$3,000 or less:
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage.
Regular household items such as toilet paper, paper towels and soap have also been added to the list of eligible items that can be purchased tax-free this year.
A complete disaster supply kit checklist can be found at www.florida disaster.org. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on Nov. 30.