Paul Renner

Rep. Chuck Brannan III, R-Macclenny, confers with Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, as a bill is discussed in May 2022 in the Florida House of Representatives, at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Renner, the Florida House Speaker, announced on Thursday that he filed school choice legislation that would provide education savings accounts and expand eligibility to children with unique abilities.

 Phil Sears

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced on Thursday that he filed school choice legislation that would provide education savings accounts and expand eligibility to children with unique abilities.

House Bill 1, which is sponsored by Choice & Innovation Subcommittee Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, would expand the state’s ESA program, known as the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program. It would allow the money to be used for tuition at a home education or private school, private tutoring or an approved online course.

