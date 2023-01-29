Republican governor wants higher penalties, more money to battle the fentanyl crisis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Thursday in Miami to announce crime-fighting initiatives that include higher penalties for drug trafficking and sex crimes.
"We are very proud that we are a law and order state." DeSantis said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
DeSantis added that legislation will be put in place to prevent law enforcement from being defunded and left unable to do their jobs.
The governor also pointed out that prosecutors do not get to "pick and choose which law that they enforce," adding that "If you disagree with a law, run for the Legislature and change it, but you don't get to be a law unto yourself."
According to statistics provided by state officials, crime is at a 50-year low in Florida with overall crime down by nearly 10% compared to last year. Murder is down 14%, burglary is down by 15% and robbery is down 7%.DeSantis wants more funding for law enforcement agencies in Florida to battle the fentanyl crisis.
Fentanyl use has swept across the United States and Florida has dealt with fentanyl being mixed into various drugs that were manufactured in Mexico and smuggled across the southern border. DeSantis wants to strengthen laws to better deal with the situation.
"We're going to include another $20 million in my upcoming budget recommendations in local support funding for law enforcement agencies to increase efforts to interdict and apprehend the illicit sale and trafficking of fentanyl." DeSantis said.
Possessing, selling or manufacturing fentanyl will become a first-degree felony and a mandatory life sentence and $1 million penalty will be enforced against those targeting children.
DeSantis believes that habitual sex offenders, particularly child sex offenders should be able to face capital punishment.
According to a previous Florida Supreme Court ruling, the state Constitution does not allow capital punishment for anything short of homicide, DeSantis wants that to change.
"We are going to be exploring ways to facilitate some capital trials…These people don't care, they are unrepentant, they don't care about these children, they will do whatever they can to satiate themselves at the expense of very vulnerable people."
DeSantis said he believes "the only appropriate punishment answer to that would have been capital."
At a minimum, DeSantis wants life sentences for sex offenders and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody shares the governor's sentiments.
"While some states are adopting soft on crime policies that increase lawlessness and decrease public safety, in Florida, we strive to strengthen our laws, keep violent criminals behind bars and take proactive steps to keep our communities safe," said Moody.