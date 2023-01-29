DeSantis Law Enforcement

Governor Ron DeSantis gestures Thursday during a news conference where he spoke of new law enforcement legislation that will be introduced during the upcoming session in Miami.

 Marta Lavandier

Republican governor wants higher penalties, more money to battle the fentanyl crisis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Thursday in Miami to announce crime-fighting initiatives that include higher penalties for drug trafficking and sex crimes.

