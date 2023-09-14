The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is issuing a timely reminder to residents and visitors as autumn approaches: black bears in the state are becoming more active in their quest for food. The FWC emphasizes the importance of adhering to BearWise practices to prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife, including securing garbage and eliminating food attractants.

During the fall season, black bears increase their calorie intake to accumulate fat reserves for the upcoming winter, even though they don't hibernate as long as their counterparts in colder climates. Adult bears require approximately 20,000 calories daily during this period, making them more active as they forage for food. This includes female bears with cubs. If given the opportunity, bears may seek easy meals from unsecured trash cans and bird feeders.

