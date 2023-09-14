The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is issuing a timely reminder to residents and visitors as autumn approaches: black bears in the state are becoming more active in their quest for food. The FWC emphasizes the importance of adhering to BearWise practices to prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife, including securing garbage and eliminating food attractants.
During the fall season, black bears increase their calorie intake to accumulate fat reserves for the upcoming winter, even though they don't hibernate as long as their counterparts in colder climates. Adult bears require approximately 20,000 calories daily during this period, making them more active as they forage for food. This includes female bears with cubs. If given the opportunity, bears may seek easy meals from unsecured trash cans and bird feeders.
Mike Orlando, FWC Bear Management Program coordinator, cautioned, "Any accessible food source, such as unsecured garbage, pet food or birdseed, can be enticing to a hungry bear preparing for the winter, potentially drawing them into conflict with people. However, if bears don't find a food source in a neighborhood, they'll move on."
To avoid attracting bears to residential areas and prevent negative encounters, the FWC recommends following these six BearWise Basics:
1. Never feed or approach bears: Feeding bears can diminish their natural fear of humans, and it is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed them or leave out food that attracts them.
2. Secure food and garbage: Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and place it out for pickup in the morning, not the night before. Modify existing garbage cans for bear resistance or use bear-resistant containers. Commercial garbage should be secured in bear-resistant dumpsters.
3. Remove or secure bird feeders: In areas with bear presence, remove bird feeders or only provide enough food for birds to consume before dark. Explore alternative methods to attract birds without attracting bears.
4. Never leave pet food outdoors: Feed pets indoors, and if you must feed them outside, remove food and dishes after each feeding.
5. Clean and store grills: Thoroughly clean grills and smokers after each use, and if possible, store them in a secure shed or garage.
6. Alert neighbors to bear activity: Inform your neighbors if you spot a bear and share tips on avoiding conflicts with these creatures. Encourage homeowners associations and local governments to implement bylaws or ordinances requiring secure trash storage.
While black bears in Florida are generally not aggressive, they can pose risks to people and pets. Female bears with cubs can be particularly protective, and dogs can trigger defensive behaviors in bears. When walking dogs, keep them close on a non-retractable leash and stay vigilant. Additionally, use caution when driving, particularly on rural highways at dawn or dusk, as bears are more active and may be crossing roads.
Residents experiencing bear conflicts or those who witness bear harm or intentional feeding can contact one of the FWC's regional offices. For reporting injured, orphaned, or dead bears, call the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
For further information on living in bear country, consult the "Guide to Living in Bear Country" brochure at MyFWC.com/Bear. Additional BearWise resources can be found at BearWise.org.