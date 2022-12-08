Miami Travel Tourism Rebound

FILE - Guests stroll along Main Street in August 2021 at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. In the third quarter of 2022, between July and September, Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors, marking a 6.9% increase from Q3 2021. It’s also the fifth consecutive quarter of overall visitation that’s surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

 John Raoux

Florida’s tourism numbers continue to grow, according to new data released by VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism agency.

In the third quarter, between July and September, Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors, marking a 6.9% increase from Q3 2021. It’s also the fifth consecutive quarter of overall visitation that’s surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle