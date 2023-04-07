Gavel Graphic

TALLAHASSEE — Rejecting lower-court decisions, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said a Sarasota man should not have received a homestead property-tax exemption for part of his house that he rented out.

The Supreme Court unanimously sided with Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst, who in 2014 investigated whether Rod Rebholz should have been receiving a homestead exemption on what was described as a single-family home.

