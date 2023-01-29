2023 Guardian ad Litem logo

In 2021, the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represented over 37,000 of Florida's abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the courtroom and community.

Their mission hasn’t changed: To provide quality legal representation for children's legal interests while assisting them in expressing their needs and wishes, supporting the whole child’s needs: physical, educational, mental, emotional, social, and legal.

