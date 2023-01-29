In 2021, the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represented over 37,000 of Florida's abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the courtroom and community.
Their mission hasn’t changed: To provide quality legal representation for children's legal interests while assisting them in expressing their needs and wishes, supporting the whole child’s needs: physical, educational, mental, emotional, social, and legal.
However, their logo and brand identity have changed.
The new logo is the letter G, with an exterior outline forming a shield shape to represent guardianship. The open area of the G is fashioned from a heart shape, mirrored in the bar. The yellow abstractly symbolizes the State of Florida.
"Although we will have a new brand, our values and focus will not change. We are pivoting to something greater," said Dennis Moore, Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office Executive Director. "Our new brand, associated only with Florida, will help us reach more people and partners. The new identity will now incorporate all aspects of what the Statewide Florida Guardian ad Litem Office does, including the independent legal representation of abused and neglected children."
Every child in Florida appointed to the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office is assigned a Guardian ad Litem Attorney as part of their multi-disciplinary team, providing zealous independent advocacy and undivided loyalty to the child.
“Florida has become a leader in child welfare representation across the country, with proven outcomes based on data and evidence. The new branding will allow us to communicate our efforts better and help others understand who we are and what we do,” Dennis Moore said. “It takes teamwork to get the gold-standard results Florida has obtained. A team consisting of a Guardian ad Litem Attorney, a child welfare professional, and hopefully a Guardian ad Litem trained volunteer from that child’s community."
For information about the Florida Fifth Circuit Guardian ad Litem program, which includes Citrus County, go online at www.guardianadlitem5.org.
