Florida school voucher changes

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — The Senate began moving forward Tuesday with a proposal that would make every Florida student eligible for state-backed vouchers that could be used for private-school tuition and various other expenses, while opponents argued the measure would harm traditional public schools.

The Senate Education PreK-12 Committee voted 9-3 along party lines to approve the measure (SB 202). The bill would nix current eligibility requirements for vouchers such as limits on household income.

