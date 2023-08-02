As the new school year approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is calling on all schools to register for its highly anticipated 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational initiative aims to educate and empower young anglers with essential fishing practices, ensuring the preservation of Florida's fishing heritage.

To be part of this exciting program, club sponsors must apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant, generously funded by the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, Coastal Conservation Association, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The grant will allocate $500 to up to 50 school fishing clubs or teams to assist with expenses like fishing licenses and gear for participants. The grant application period is open now until Sept. 15. However, it's important to note that grant funding is not mandatory for participation in the School Fishing Club Program.

