As the new school year approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is calling on all schools to register for its highly anticipated 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational initiative aims to educate and empower young anglers with essential fishing practices, ensuring the preservation of Florida's fishing heritage.
To be part of this exciting program, club sponsors must apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant, generously funded by the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, Coastal Conservation Association, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The grant will allocate $500 to up to 50 school fishing clubs or teams to assist with expenses like fishing licenses and gear for participants. The grant application period is open now until Sept. 15. However, it's important to note that grant funding is not mandatory for participation in the School Fishing Club Program.
Registered clubs will receive a comprehensive program curriculum and educational materials to be taught throughout the school year by the designated club sponsor. This curriculum is specially designed to cover a range of important topics, including ethical angling, conservation, Florida's aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both freshwater and saltwater fishing. Moreover, each club is required to complete at least one conservation project activity per school year, earning valuable points for a chance to win exciting prizes.
The application process is straightforward, and interested schools can find the application form at MyFWC.com/SFC under "Florida's R3 Fishing Grant Program." Schools have the option to complete the form online or download it for submission via email. Completed applications should be emailed to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com. It is crucial to submit applications before the deadline on September 15.
The 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program enjoys support from various partners, including Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Coastal Conservation Association, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Pure Fishing, and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.
This grant program is open to both new and existing freshwater and/or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private, and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must consist of a minimum of five members and must be represented by a school faculty member or parent.
About the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida
The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Florida's native animals, plants, and the essential lands and waters they require to thrive. Operating as a statewide community foundation for conservation, the foundation has raised and donated more than $65 million to support nature conservation and preserve the state's outdoor heritage.
For additional information or inquiries, interested parties can contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or call 850-617-6012.
The FWC's School Fishing Club Program provides a fantastic opportunity for young anglers to develop their fishing skills responsibly and cultivate a deep appreciation for Florida's aquatic ecosystems. So, let's gear up, cast the lines, and make the most out of this exceptional learning experience!