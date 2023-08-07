TALLAHASSEE — Florida education officials and the Lake County school district on Friday urged a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit filed after the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three” was removed from school libraries in December in reaction to a controversial state law.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district violated First Amendment rights when it removed the book, which tells the story of two male penguins who raised a penguin chick at New York’s Central Park Zoo. The district’s decision stemmed from a 2022 state law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

