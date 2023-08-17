TALLAHASSEE — The number of people traveling to Florida during the second quarter of 2023 decreased compared to a year earlier, according to estimates released Wednesday by the state’s tourism-marketing agency.

Florida drew an estimated 33.092 million visitors during the quarter, keeping the state slightly ahead of an overall record pace of visitors in 2022. But the figure from April through June represented a 1.2 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2022, when it totaled 33.485 million.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags