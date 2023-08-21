TALLAHASSEE — Economists on Friday added $2.77 billion to the state’s general-revenue tax projections for the current fiscal year and next fiscal year, giving lawmakers more money to play with when they start drawing up a budget.

The economists, who serve as the state Revenue Estimating Conference, had included the prospect of a “mild” recession in a forecast earlier this year. But the panel now expects more stability in most economic areas as Florida moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

