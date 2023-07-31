TALLAHASSEE — General revenue collections continued to top expectations in June, as the state closed out a fiscal year that saw a jump in tax dollars.

A report posted Friday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said the state collected nearly $4.664 billion in general revenue in June, $432.4 million more than had been forecast. It said the state collected about $47.33 billion in general revenue during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, up from $44 billion in the previous year.

