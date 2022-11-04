CC Library Oreodont Display

SETS Foundation members work together on the layout of the items that will be included in the new, permanent display cases, set to be unveiled at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness on Nov. 19.

 Special to the Chronicle

When someone mentions the word “prehistory,” it’s hard to not think of the obvious: herds of triceratops grazing, pteranodons soaring through the skies, a duckbill tending to her young.

Florida prehistory, however, tends to look a little different; while dinosaurs were walking the Earth, Florida was underwater up until about 40 million years ago.

