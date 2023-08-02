TALLAHASSEE — Nearly a month into a stifling heat wave, corrections officials are attempting to alleviate sweltering conditions in Florida’s non-air-conditioned prisons, but advocates for inmates say the efforts fall short and aren’t being carried out the same way at all facilities.

Throughout July, inmates’ supporters pressed the Department of Corrections to take steps to offer some relief to the roughly 85,000 people locked up in prisons.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle