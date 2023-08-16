TALLAHASSEE — In the second similar lawsuit filed this month, three laid-off University of South Florida faculty members and faculty unions have challenged the constitutionality of a new state law that gives final say to university presidents in employment disputes.

The challenge, filed Tuesday in federal court in Tallahassee, targets part of a law that ended arbitration in university-faculty employment disputes. The plaintiffs contend that the law violates contract and due-process rights.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle