Florida was ranked this week as a state with one of the worst successes in preventing tobacco use and Citrus County’s record looks to be even worse.
That was the conclusion for Florida by the American Lung Association’s 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report released this week.
Meanwhile, Citrus County ranked worse than the state average for adults using tobacco, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and is the cause of death for about 32,300 Florida residents annually, according to the American Lung Association.
“Florida lags behind when it comes to tobacco control policies, and as a result, we have higher than average adult smoking rates at 14.7% and 25.2% of high school students use a tobacco product,” said Ashley Lyerly, Senior Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in Florida in a media release.
“This gives us an important opportunity to improve the health of our state through proven policies, such as reinstating local authority of the tobacco control policies to local government.”
The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that prevent and reduce tobacco use.
In the 2023 report, Florida received the following grades:
• Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F.
• Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade B.
• Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F.
• Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade D.
• Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F.
The report also noted that Florida elected officials should focus on repealing state laws that prevent local governments from passing stronger tobacco control policies of their own.
"Florida is a large and diverse state, where the needs of different cities and counties vary widely. Because of this, we must give local governments the ability to develop the best laws to protect their citizens,” Lyerly said. “We believe that local governments should be allowed to respond to public health issues, like youth tobacco use and the youth e-cigarette epidemic, in ways that work for their communities.”
Meanwhile, in Citrus County, the percent of adults smoking tobacco exceeds the Florida average.
During 2019, the most recent year that local data was available, nearly 20% of Citrus County adults were regular smokers, according to Florida HealthCharts. The Florida average was almost 15%.
Nearly 22% of adult women in Citrus County smoked, compared to nearly 18% of men.
In Citrus County, almost 27% of residents between 45 years and 64 years smoked, according to Florida HealthCharts. The Florida average for that age group was nearly 20%.
But Citrus County has seen some success when it comes to cigarette smoking.
Between 2002 and 2019, tobacco smoking fell 7% points, according to HealthCharts. The Florida average during the same period fell 7.4% points.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.