A Jet Ski passes the Disney Cruise Line ships Fantasy, left, and Dream on the horizon as they sit off Cocoa Beach on March 24, 2021. A report issued Wednesday said Florida's cruise industry is rebounding from the pandemic slowdown. 

 TNS file photo / Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE — Global supply-chain issues last year helped push cargo traffic at Florida’s 16 seaports slightly ahead of pre-pandemic numbers, while the cruise industry is expected to return to pre-pandemic passenger counts this year.

The annual Seaport Mission Plan, issued Wednesday by the Florida Ports Council, said the state’s ports handled 112.5 million tons of cargo last year, up 6 percent from 2021 and 0.5 percent higher than in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

