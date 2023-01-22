Sen. Jason W. B. Pizzo

Florida Sen. Jason W. B. Pizzo, the Committee Alternating Chair for the Legislative Auditing Committee, suggested the Auditor General have an investigator or law enforcement officer working for her office to assist with giving the auditor more "teeth" when seeking compliance.

 Wilfredo Lee

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance.

According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the most recent committee meeting, she and her staff were asked to produce "a list of things that would help address the barriers we had in completing our work."

