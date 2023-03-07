Colin Hackley

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

 Colin Hackley/NSF

TALLAHASSEE — As the 2023 legislative session began Tuesday, Senate and House Republicans proposed measures that seek to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bills (SB 300 and HB 7), filed by Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, came after the Republican-controlled Legislature last year passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bills also will make abortion one of the most-contentious issues of the 60-day legislative session.

