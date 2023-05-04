TALLAHASSEE — Teeing up the issue for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida lawmakers on Thursday passed a plan that would prevent doctors and other health-care providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-13 to approve the bill (SB 254), with the House quickly following with an 83-28 vote. The votes were along almost straight party lines, with Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, joining Democrats in opposition.

