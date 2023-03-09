230340-CC-school starts

The proposal (HB 733), sponsored by Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, would prevent public middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and public high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE — It’s a scenario that many families know all too well.

Early each morning, parents struggle to rouse sleepy teenagers, get them in the car or to the bus stop and then hope they are prepared for the school day.

