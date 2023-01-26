Two Florida elected officials Thursday filed taxation bills they say will help protect Floridians from the fallout of the federal government’s expansion of the Internal Revenue Service.

Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) and Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-Palm City) filed the two bills, which include requiring state-chartered financial institution to report IRS inquiries into Floridians’ accounts, in hopes of spotting any discrimination or targeting, and creating a civil liability trust fund to help Florida’s small businesses defend, or even sue the IRS in the event suspected politically motivated audits or federal overreach.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Ingoglia

