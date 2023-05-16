TALLAHASSEE — Amid a constitutional challenge by a group of cities, Florida lawmakers have approved revamping a 2021 law aimed at shielding police departments from budget cuts.

Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh last week put on hold the legal challenge, saying the “parties need time to confer with their clients about the impact” of a bill (HB 1595) that received final approval from the Senate on May 1. The Legislature formally sent the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

