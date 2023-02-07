patients dropped

Administrative Law Judge Robert Cohen on Monday rejected challenges by two Florida health-care groups to the way state Medicaid officials have carried out a requirement that the state's “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

 Getty Images photo

TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge has rejected challenges by two health-care groups to the way state Medicaid officials have carried out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

Judge Robert Cohen on Monday issued a 26-page decision that backed the state Agency for Health Care Administration in the challenges filed by the Florida Assisted Living Association and the Florida Ambulance Association. The groups also are pursuing a separate case in Leon County circuit court.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle