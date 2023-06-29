TALLAHASSEE — Just days before the change is slated to take effect, a Leon County circuit judge Tuesday refused to block part of a new state law that will prevent government employees from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.

Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh rejected a request from three South Florida municipal unions and three union members for a temporary injunction against the change. Marsh’s ruling came after a federal judge Monday also rejected a request by teachers unions for an injunction against parts of the law.

