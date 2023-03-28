TALLAHASSEE — House and Senate budget committees Tuesday quickly advanced proposed record spending plans for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with key differences set to be hammered out after an Easter holiday break.

Among the numerous differences, the House has proposed spending $107.9 million to expand the size of the Florida State Guard, while introducing a proposal that would cut state funding from the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida.

