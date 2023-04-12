A day after the Senate passed its version of the bill, a House panel Wednesday approved a measure aimed at preventing children from seeing drag shows. The measure (HB 1423) would prevent children from being admitted to an “adult live performance” and could lead to venues facing penalties for violations.

While the proposal doesn’t specifically single out drag shows, it comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration took steps such as filing a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel for hosting a “Drag Queen Christmas” event in December, alleging minors were allowed to see the show. The complaint seeks to have the hotel’s liquor license revoked. Also, other Republican-led states have targeted children going to drag shows.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle