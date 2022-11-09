DOH logo

Just as we enter flu season and continue to struggle with the newest COVID-19 variants, the Florida Department of Health announces bad news.

The DOH reported that the state agency observed and is monitoring an above average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Florida.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.