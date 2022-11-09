Just as we enter flu season and continue to struggle with the newest COVID-19 variants, the Florida Department of Health announces bad news.
The DOH reported that the state agency observed and is monitoring an above average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Florida.
“This common respiratory virus may cause a higher number of pediatric emergency department visits compared to previous years,” warned the DOH in a media release.
RSV is an infection of the lungs and respiratory tract.
The symptoms are similar to the common cold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mild case symptoms can include congested or runny nose, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, sneezing, and headache.
For infants, RSV is the leading cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis, which is the inflammation of the small airways in the lungs.
Each year in the U.S., an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized due to RSV infection, according to the CDC.
About 100 to 150 children 5 and younger die because of RSV.
Those at greatest risk for severe illness from RSV include
• Infants, especially those six months and younger.
• Children younger than two years old with chronic lung disease or congenital (present from birth) heart disease.
• Children with weakened immune systems.
• Children who have neuromuscular disorders, including those who have difficulty swallowing or clearing mucus secretions.
Almost all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old, according to the CDC. Most of the time RSV will cause a mild, cold-like illness and children recover within two weeks.
Between one and two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months old with RSV infection may need to be hospitalized, according to the CDC. Most improve with hospital care and are discharged in a few days.
While the disease can be dangerous to infants and young children, it is senior citizens who suffer the worst.
RSV infection is estimated to result in about 14,000 annual deaths to adults age 65 and older in the United States. Globally, RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases website.
While Florida data isn’t available by county, CDC does collect data for all of Florida. The data shows that RSV is on the rise.
About this time during 2020, the percent of cases tested that were positive for RSV was 0.19%.
During March 26, 2021, the three week average positive rate was 1.0% and climbing.
In May, it rose to a 4.3% positive rate. By the end of August, it was at 8.7%.
As of Oct. 29, the positive rate of those tested reached 15.5%. That was the latest month where data was available from the CDC.
Amy Douglas, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County told the Chronicle Tuesday the RSV was not a reportable disease so her agency here did not record and keep that data.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.