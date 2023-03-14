Florida get $7 billion revenue bump

Economists added more than $7 billion to the state’s general-revenue forecast for the current fiscal year and next fiscal year. The forecast will give lawmakers more money to play with as they piece together a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which will start in July. 

The forecast, completed late Monday, will give lawmakers more money to play with as they piece together a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which will start in July. General revenue plays a critical role in funding programs such as education, health care and prisons.

