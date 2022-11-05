With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support.
DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best suited to lead the state for another four years in front of a small but raucous crowd on the College of Central Florida Citrus campus.
“How are you doing out there in the Free State of Florida?” Casey DeSantis asked an ecstatic crowd. “How damn proud are you of our governor?”
In tow with Casey DeSantis was the couple’s 4-year-old son Mason, who drew great applause from the crowd. Casey explained their daughters, 5-year-old Madison and 2-year-old Mamie, remained in Tallahassee for a birthday party.
“He’s so sweet,” Casey said about her son. “But he’s a little bit in the doghouse.”
That’s because he gave Mamie, the first baby born in the governor’s mansion in 50 years, “wonderful, sweet little Mamie,” a Sharpie pen. “We have an abundance of Sharpies in the mansion. So (Mason) gave one to Mamie, who decided to color on the white walls with the Sharpie,” Casey said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.
Four months ago, Casey DeSantis and her husband decided they were going to mobilize 1 million “mamas” across the state. They were told it couldn’t be done.
“They were right, we didn’t do a million mamas mobilized to reelect Gov. DeSantis,” she said. “We mobilized 1.1 million mamas to reelect Gov. DeSantis.”
2022 will be one of the most significant elections in the history of the state, Casey DeSantis said.
“That means we are probably going to have one of the biggest elections in Republican history, with more Republicans turning out in this mid-term than ever before,” she said. “No governor has won the women’s vote in 20 years, if we turn out the way we think we can and we get people to the polls, if we turn out strong between now and Election Day … that means we could potentially win the women’s vote for the first time in 20 years.
“It also means we could win the independent (votes), and Hispanic (votes) and win the parents vote. So we’re talking about having something very special in the state of Florida to solidify that freedom lives here in Florida.”
Despite the influx of new residents from blue states, Casey DeSantis said she doesn’t see Florida becoming more of a bluer state. In 2018, there 300,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state. Fast forward to today, Casey DeSantis said, there are 300,000 more registered Republicans in Florida.
“That’s a swing of 600,000 Republicans,” she said, noting 27,000 residents have registered as Democrats.
Even Democrats who moved here from other states, Casey DeSantis said a lot of people thank the governor for what he’s done with tears in their eyes.
“They’ve come down from a place like New York, they’re a Democrat, never registered Republican, they’re going to register Democrat and that’s just the way they’ve done it,” Casey DeSantis explained about her experiences on the campaign trail. “but they are absolutely voting for Gov. DeSantis, because he is the one who let them make the decisions for themselves. And they’re so happy to be in freedom.”
Three big reasons why Republicans have to win a big election for Gov. DeSantis, Casey said, noting his policies.
Education, namely parental rights in education. Banned Critical Race Theory (CRT), curriculum transparency and civics.
“We believe in the state of Florida and Education,” she said, explaining the governor’s stance against indoctrination. “We won’t want our children to be taught to hate each other and to hate this country,” she said.
In Florida, “we back the blue,” Casey DeSantis said, noting $5,000 bonuses for law enforcement officers relocating from other states, $1,000 bonuses year-over-year, 15 percent pay increase for state law enforcement across the board.
“We understand that when those men and women put on that uniform and they go out into the communities they are serving, that ultimately might mean they don’t come home to their families,” Casey DeSantis said. “So we appreciate what they do to stand up for our folks, protect our children and make sure there are safe communities.”
Casey DeSantis also took President Joe Biden and his policies to task, such as securing the southern border, which has led to drugs pouring into the U.S. and sex trafficking, and the economy.
“This conversation was not being had about the border until you started seeing people and buses showing up in New York,” Casey DeSantis said, noting the president was ignoring the issue. “And correct me if I’m wrong, but Martha’s Vineyard is a sanctuary city. Trust me, when they said they didn’t have housing, they had housing.
“They deported those folks less than 48 hours later. That tells you everything that you need to know about where those folks stand.”
Gov. DeSantis is trying to do all he can to shore up the economy, she said, despite from “pretty bad” federal headwinds from Washington, D.C., “where you’re seeing the highest inflation in 40 years and the highest gas prices in our nation’s history.”
“There’s tone deafness because of policies coming from Washington,” Casey DeSantis said. “What the governor has done is keep Florida open and free.”
State surpluses are at an all-time high, Casey DeSantis said, with tax relief and more coming when Gov. DeSantis is reelected. Had it not been for the governor, communities would have seen schools closed, businesses shuttered, Casey DeSantis said.
“That didn’t happen, because the governor stood strong in the wake of unrelenting attacks, one after the other, but he stood strong,” she said.
The biggest reason she wants to see the governor win and win really big, Casey DeSantis said, is because it shows you have backbone, strength and courage and stand up for what you know in your heart is right. You don’t read the polls, you don’t listen to the media and you ignore the headlines.
“You lead on behalf of the people, their liberties, their rights, their happiness and heir freedom,” Casey DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, the people of Florida have your back.”