Florida state surplus

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the 2022 State Debt Report “reflects that Florida’s economy is in excellent shape and continues to flourish.

 Image courtesy of the Florida Chamber of Commerce youtube channel

The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.

According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.

