TALLAHASSEE — Siding with arguments by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a federal judge late Thursday issued a temporary restraining order against a new Biden administration policy that would lead to large numbers of migrants being released into the United States.

Moody’s office sought the temporary restraining order Thursday, after filing a lawsuit to challenge the policy Wednesday. The Biden administration issued the policy as a public-health order — known as a Title 42 order — was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, leading to a surge of migrants coming into the country.

