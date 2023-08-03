230804-CC-famu-lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE — State education officials Wednesday asked a federal judge to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit filed by Florida A&M University students alleging discrimination against the historically Black school.

Attorneys for the state university system’s Board of Governors and Chancellor Ray Rodrigues filed a 31-page motion arguing that the plaintiffs did not meet key legal tests such as showing alleged disparities are rooted in what is known as “de jure” segregation — segregation sanctioned by law.

