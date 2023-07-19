The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has announced the removal of its advisory concerning high bacteria levels at Fort Island Beach. Recent tests conducted on water samples taken on July 17 have revealed Enterococcus bacteria levels below the beach action value.
Enterococcus bacteria are typically found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals. Their presence in elevated concentrations serves as an indicator of pollution, which can originate from sources such as stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife, or sewage. Swimmers exposed to waters with elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria may face an increased risk of swimming-associated illnesses.