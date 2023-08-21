Save a Heart 5K

Runners take off from the start line last year during the eighth annual Save a Heart 5k Citrus at Whispering Pines Park. The event is designed to celebrate World Heart Day, an observance held to raise awareness of the benefits of physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and making good lifestyle choices.

 Photo by Julie Mancini / For the Chronicle

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced the upcoming ninth annual “Save a Heart 5K” event, scheduled to take place on Sept. 30. The event aims to promote heart health awareness and encourage residents to engage in various physical activities.

Participants have the option to join the in-person 5K event at Whispering Pines Park at 1700 Forest Drive, Inverness. The race will kick off at 8 a.m., with participants gathering at the pavilion within the park.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags