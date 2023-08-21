The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced the upcoming ninth annual “Save a Heart 5K” event, scheduled to take place on Sept. 30. The event aims to promote heart health awareness and encourage residents to engage in various physical activities.
Participants have the option to join the in-person 5K event at Whispering Pines Park at 1700 Forest Drive, Inverness. The race will kick off at 8 a.m., with participants gathering at the pavilion within the park.
For those who prefer a virtual experience, the event offers a convenient alternative. Virtual participants can upload their distance, times and activities on the event website from Wednesday, Sept, 27, until Saturday, Sept. 30. This flexible approach allows individuals to choose their preferred activity, whether it’s walking, running, cycling, swimming, paddle/rowing, yoga, kickboxing, tai-chi, or others. Participants can complete their chosen activity at their own pace, time, and location, either individually or as part of a team.
To register for either the in-person or virtual events, interested individuals must complete their registration by Monday, Sept. 26. The first 200 participants to sign up will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a swag bag as part of their participation.
Swag bag pick-ups will be available on the following dates and times:
Monday, Sept. 26: 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27: 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28: 1- 3 p.m.
The “Save a Heart 5K” event aligns with DOH-Citrus’ ongoing commitment to promote heart health within the community. The initiative is particularly significant given the results of the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, which revealed heart disease as the leading cause of death in Citrus County.
The “Save a Heart 5K” event not only offers participants the opportunity to engage in healthy activities but also contributes to the overall wellbeing of the community. By promoting physical fitness and raising awareness about heart health, DOH-Citrus is taking proactive steps toward a healthier future for Citrus County residents.
For more information and to register for the event, visit the official event website.