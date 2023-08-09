TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection lashed out at a federal proposal aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants, saying it "places the reliability, affordability and capacity of the nation's energy supply at risk."

The department late Tuesday released comments that it sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urging that the proposed rules be dropped. The comments came amid similar objections from state and national utility-industry groups and the Florida Public Service Commission.

