TALLAHASSEE — Six cities are dropping a constitutional challenge to a 2021 Florida law aimed at shielding police departments from budget cuts, after the Legislature revamped the law this spring.

The police-spending issue was included in a controversial law that passed after widespread protests in 2020 across the nation. Those protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

