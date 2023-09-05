230902-CC-downtown damage-Open for business

The sign outside St. Johns Tavern lets people know it is open for business, but that service may be slow and asks for patience. Compared to neighboring businesses on the same side of the block, damage to the interior appeared minimal, if at all, but there were some mechanical issues being addressed while the restaurant was open.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which wreaked havoc on our community, numerous resources have been made available to help businesses and residents recover from the devastation. The impact of the hurricane has left many in need of financial assistance, career support and various other forms of aid. Here's a comprehensive guide to the available resources:

Financial assistance for businesses

