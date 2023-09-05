In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which wreaked havoc on our community, numerous resources have been made available to help businesses and residents recover from the devastation. The impact of the hurricane has left many in need of financial assistance, career support and various other forms of aid. Here's a comprehensive guide to the available resources:
Financial assistance for businesses
Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program: The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program offers short-term, zero-interest working capital loans designed to bridge the gap until businesses secure longer-term recovery funding. An allocation of $20 million has been set aside to assist businesses impacted by the hurricane. Eligible applicants must be Florida-based small businesses. Apply online at FloridaJobs.org/EBL.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans: The SBA is offering low-interest rate loans to cover property damage and economic injury caused by Hurricane Idalia. These loans are available to businesses and residents in Florida. Apply through the SBA's secure portal at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ under SBA declaration #18118. Guidance on completing the application is also available.
Career and employment assistance
Careersource Citrus Levy Marion Mobile Career Center: Located at the Citrus County Chamber office, this center is open throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It provides fee-free job search assistance, helps with Reemployment Assistance (unemployment compensation) applications, and offers assistance with SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) applications. The center is equipped with computer workstations, internet access and office equipment.
Data collection and assessment:
Business Damage Assessment Survey by Florida Commerce & SERT: Participating in this survey is crucial as it will inform state recovery initiatives and expedite federal assistance. Visit FloridaDisaster.biz and select “Hurricane Idalia” from the dropdown menu to participate.
Hotlines and contact information
Florida Commerce Private Sector Hotline: For inquiries related to business recovery efforts and available aid, contact 850-815-4925 (available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Further inquiries can be sent to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.
Citrus County Growth Management’s Building Division: This division provides property assessments and assists with emergency repair permits. For inquiries, call 352-527-5310.
Storage and logistics:
U-HAUL Free Storage: U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container use for storing goods to anyone affected by Hurricane Idalia. Find a participating location near you at www.uhaul.com.
Fee waivers and donations:
Visa Interchange fee waiver and donation matching: Visa is waiving interchange fees for all donations made to the Florida Disaster Fund. Additionally, Visa will match employee donations made towards Florida disaster relief efforts.
Communication
Comcast Xfinity WiFi Hotspots: There are 141,000 hotspots across Florida. Find a hotspot near you for free internet access, including non-Xfinity customers, by visiting Xfinity's location map at www.xfinity.com/local/store-offers.
Verizon fee waiver: From Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, Verizon is waiving all prepaid and postpaid domestic call/text/data fees for residents in the most impacted areas.
Local regulations and contractors:
Temporary 72-hour permit grace period: Citrus County Growth Management allows emergency repairs without immediate permits. Apply for the required permit within 72 hours of initiating the repair.
Florida Disaster Contractors Network: Contractors can register at DCNOnline.org to provide post-storm construction-related services. Homeowners can use the same website to find licensed contractors in their area for repairs.
Insurance and realty:
OIR Informational Memorandum: Guidelines for insurance companies on disaster preparedness and response are available online at www.floir.com/office/memoranda.
Florida Realtors Disaster Relief Fund: Realtors, their employees, and staff of local associations can find more information on the application process for assistance at www.floridarealtors.org/about/charities/disaster-relief-fund.
In these challenging times, our community stands together, offering support and resources to help each other recover and rebuild after Hurricane Idalia's impact. Please take advantage of these available resources to assist in your recovery efforts.