BONIFAY — After Florida’s first recorded case of a contagious disease fatal to deer, wildlife officials said Thursday that other cases are likely and that it will be a “long-term marathon” to address the issue.

But it also could mean a short-term increase in hunting limits in the region of Northwest Florida where the case was found, as officials seek to quickly collect samples to determine the prevalence of chronic wasting disease.

