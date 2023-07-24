TALLAHASSEE — The state wants a federal judge to put on hold a ruling aimed at keeping children with complex medical conditions out of nursing homes, saying a shortage of nurses would make it “impossible” to comply with a key part of the decision.

Attorneys for the state filed a motion for a stay Friday, a week after U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that Florida has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and needs to make changes to help children receive care in their family homes and communities instead of nursing homes. The state is seeking a stay while it challenges Middlebrooks’ ruling at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

