TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked a new law aimed at prohibiting children from attending drag shows – and is seeking to carry out the law while the appeal is pending.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office on Tuesday filed a notice that is a first step in appealing a preliminary injunction issued last week by U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell in a lawsuit filed by the Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s.

