TALLAHASSEE — Despite a request from attorneys for both sides to fast-track the case to the Florida Supreme Court, an appeals court said Monday it will take up a fight about a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature last year.

The 1st District Court of Appeal will hold what is known as “en banc” hearing, meaning that the full court will consider the high-stakes case. In doing so, it will skip the usual process of a three-judge panel hearing the case.

