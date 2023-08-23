An early-morning fire Wednesday at a Floral City home caused injuries to occupants, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue report.
Firefighters responded at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, to a reported structure fire on East Jonke Court in Floral City.
They found a double-wide mobile home on fire. Firefighters from Floral City, Hernando, Highlands, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, two rescue units, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs responded to the scene.
A 911 caller reported that in addition to the primary residence on fire, a shed on the property was catching fire and a recreational vehicle was also being threatened, the report said.
All incoming responders staged water shuttles due to the narrow driveway leading to the home.
Command requested assistance from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control due to the location near the main road.
The fire was brought under control, all three occupants got out prior to firefighters’ arrival and power to the house was secured, the report said.
One occupant sustained minor injuries but refused transport and one occupant was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The homeowner told firefighters he woke to fire on the back wall of the room and evacuated with the other two occupants. He tried to extinguish the fire using two different handheld extinguishers, but the fire grew too quickly.
The other occupants said the home was filled with smoke and significant fire involvement upon their exit.
The fire was brought under control at 5:20 am. The residence is a total loss, according to Citrus County Fire.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fire’s cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.