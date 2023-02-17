Don your Easter bonnet, farmer's cap, or fedora March 25 and take part in the Floral City history parade if you live in the Floral City ZIP code — 34436 — or if you can round up a friend who does.
The date to register to march or ride in the parade is March 13.
If you live outside the ZIP code, line up along Orange Avenue from 11 a.m. to noon on March 25 to cheer on the Floral City residents who will be celebrating the 140th anniversary of the city's official establishment by participating in the Spring Into History event.
Paulette Lash Ritchie, who's helping coordinate publicity, said that 140 years ago, Floral City was surveyed and laid out.
Spring Into History steps off with the parade and continues until 4 p.m. in the town center with folk life demonstrations and food.
The Floral City Heritage Museum at 8394 E. Orange Ave., and the Duval House, 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, both will be open. The Duval House is considered the oldest remaining, continuously occupied home in Citrus County.
First Baptist Church of Floral City will oversee activities for children.
Ritchie said the event is an alternative to the city's annual Heritage Days festival.
"It's something different and a new way to celebrate," she said.
Residents are urged to participate in the parade by choosing clothes from a past decade and showing off their finery in the procession. Floats, cars, pets, baby buggies, antique wagons, towed boats, walkers, and other parade possibilities are allowed. Children are welcome to march or ride in the parade, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
One of the rules is "No elephants," Richie said. And participants can't throw candy, beads, or other items into the crowd. Horses will be allowed, although they will have to trail everyone else, and any horse by-products must be scooped up.
To register for the parade, residents should fill out an application and submit a $20 registration fee. The Floral City Heritage Council is coordinating the daylong festivities. The deadline to apply to parade down Orange Avenue is 6 p.m. March 13. The first 20 people who apply will receive a pewter 140th anniversary commemorative medallion. Applications are available by emailing floralcityheritage@gmail.com or by phoning Terri Hartman, 352-726-6644.
According to Ritchie, "It's easy to forget we are living history. Historians like to look to the ancient past, but we live our lives in decades. We have invited our residents to represent a time that is important to them, have a little fun, and realize how important the residents are in the process."
And good Floral City resident that she is, Ritchie said she and her husband, Tom, the director of the Floral City Heritage Museum, are likely to participate in the parade by dressing as farmers and riding in their old red truck. Tom also might dress as a preacher.
Tom will drive and Paulette Ritchie, in her grandmother-in-law's calico dress with a tiny pink rose pattern, may ride in the back in a rocking chair and wave at the crowd. Paulette's grandmother-in-law created the dress for her town's centennial celebration.
The Floral City festivities should be "kind of old-timey community fun," Paulette said.