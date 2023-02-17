CC FC heritage in costumes

Debbie Selsavage with the Floral City Heritage Council begins a tour of the Duval House in downtown Floral City during the 2019 Floral City Heritage Day’s Florida Folk Life Day. This year, Floral City residents will be celebrating the 140th anniversary of the city's official establishment by participating in a Spring Into History event, complete with parade and tours.

 Chronicle file photo

Don your Easter bonnet, farmer's cap, or fedora March 25 and take part in the Floral City history parade if you live in the Floral City ZIP code — 34436 — or if you can round up a friend who does.

The date to register to march or ride in the parade is March 13.

