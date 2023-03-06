An early morning alarm at a Floral City auto repair shop led to the arrest of a Floral City man accused of burglarizing four cars and the repair shop.
According to the arrest records for Timothy Shawn Carpenter, 35, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Reborn Auto Center on South Floral Avenue and when the deputy arrived he reported he saw a man later identified as Carpenter in front of the business.
According to records, the deputy was about 15 yards away from Carpenter when the deputy got out of his squad car and told Carpenter to come to him so they could talk.
According to records, the deputy reported that Carpenter turned to face him and replied, “Nah, f**k that” and ran off toward the bike trail at Orange Avenue and South Florida Avenue.
The arresting deputy contacted dispatch with Carpenter’s description and stayed at the address to secure the business. He reported Carpenter wearing blue shorts, T-shirt, and having a red backpack.
According to records, the deputy reported seeing one of the front door’s window panels broken and the door left ajar.
The deputy also reported seeing a silver Nissan SUV to be running with no driver and next to that vehicle a white Mercury Cougar LS broken into.
The deputy also reported seeing a red Ford explorer with a key on the ground next to it and blood on the key fob and inside on the truck’s seat, according to records.
Next to the Ford, the deputy reported seeing a silver Kia Rio with blood on the driver’s side door panel and on the driver’s side rear door.
According to records, deputies received a tip that Carpenter was at Four Oaks Trail in Floral City and when going there the found Carpenter with fresh cuts on his hands and arms and fitting the description given by the arresting deputy. It was about 3 a.m.
The arresting deputy charged Carpenter with four counts of burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and one count of burglary of an unoccupied structure.
He was taken to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $25,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.