An early morning alarm at a Floral City auto repair shop led to the arrest of a Floral City man accused of burglarizing four cars and the repair shop.

According to the arrest records for Timothy Shawn Carpenter, 35, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Reborn Auto Center on South Floral Avenue and when the deputy arrived he reported he saw a man later identified as Carpenter in front of the business.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.