By the end of next November, the city of Crystal River should have a better idea of what it can do to better protect itself against floodwaters coming from either the coast or sky.
City Council hired Gainesville-based Jones Edmunds Oct. 24 for a multi-phased study to identify Crystal River’s critical infrastructures, gauge their resilience in various flood scenarios, and recommend what the city can do to safeguard itself and its residents.
Crystal River’s leaders will hope to use this study, once it’s completed by Nov. 31, 2023, to pursue federal and state monies to help pay for projects to increase the city’s defenses to flooding, like rebuilding Crystal River City Hall on higher ground.
“This is necessary to go forward with future grant requests,” City Manager Ken Frink told council members Oct. 24, “and for the protection of our citizens moving into unknowns, such as sea-level rise.”
Crystal River’s $200,000 floodwater-vulnerability study was 100 percent paid for with a Resilient Florida Program grant the city applied for and received.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1954 into law May 12, 2021, allowing for the awarding of grants to assist applying coastal municipalities in the state to look into and remedy flooding threats.
To even have a shot of winning a grant to pay for up to 50% of a flood-resiliency project, an applicant must prove it’s finished a flood-vulnerability study.
“You really have to go through the planning process to avail yourself to the construction-grant dollars,” Jones Edmunds’ managing director, Brett Cunningham told city council. “It’s a very prescriptive process…They want all these things to be done uniformly throughout the state.”
After and during its hosting of several public outreach meetings in November, Jones Edmunds will collect data to create an inventory and topographical map of Crystal River’s “critical assets,” like infrastructure, utilities and homesteads.
“That’s pretty much everything you own or provide access to,” Cunningham said, “so a lot of things fall under critical assets…There’s very little that doesn’t fall under that umbrella.”
Jones Edmunds will then perform an “exposure analysis” to identify the study area’s depths of floodwaters caused by varying and “pre-described future conditions” and scenarios of sea-level rise, storm surge and/or rainfall would be, Cunningham said.
This information will be measured against the data Jones Edmunds gathered on Crystal River’s critical assets to compare how those assets would fare in those floods.
“And then ultimately will come up with a plan for some of your higher priorities," Cunningham said, "and that plan will, in future years, go after construction dollars.”
Jones Edmunds’ plan for Crystal River will highlight the city’s most pivotal assets and biggest flooding weakness to help its staff and council focus on applying for competitive flood-resiliency grants other applicants are also vying for.
“This project should give you a long-enough list,” Cunningham told city council, “that if you want to continue to apply for construction grants for several years, it will keep you going with that.”
Depending on how accessible their city’s flood-vulnerability study is to them, Crystal River residents can also use it to their advantage.
“If the city chose to do so, you could also make the data available on, say, a web map,” Cunningham said in a Thursday, Nov. 3, email to Frink. “That way, a citizen could easily search their property by typing in a address or panning and zooming.”
Cunningham said city residents with knowledge of their individual flooding threat could provide that data to apply for grants of their own.
“I’m assuming that knowing what the flooding is projected to be in the future for someone’s property is an individual benefit,” he wrote to Frink. “It’s possible – although less likely – that they could also use the information to apply for, say, a FEMA grant.”