Flooding in downtown Crystal River overtakes roads as Hurricane Hermine impacts the city and the Nature Coast in 2016. Crystal River officials hired a consultant in October 2022 to study the city's flooding threats, and recommend projects to help mitigate future floodwaters.

By the end of next November, the city of Crystal River should have a better idea of what it can do to better protect itself against floodwaters coming from either the coast or sky.

City Council hired Gainesville-based Jones Edmunds Oct. 24 for a multi-phased study to identify Crystal River’s critical infrastructures, gauge their resilience in various flood scenarios, and recommend what the city can do to safeguard itself and its residents.

Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink

Floodwaters from the impact of Hurricane Hermine reach Crystal River City Hall's steps in this 2016 photo. A flood-resiliency study will look at how Crystal River can better safeguard its critical assets against floodwaters.

