Tropical Weather

Residents drive through a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4, in North Port, Florida. Rivers overflowed their banks from the effects of Hurricane Ian when the storm made landfall last week along Florida's west coast. North Carolina State University researchers say federal flood maps underestimate the risks of flooding in Florida and other states. And that can lead many homeowners to ignore buying flood insurance — a decision that many people might be regretting as they try to clean up water-damaged homes after Ian.

 Chris O'Meara

TALLAHASSEE — After crashing ashore in September in Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian caused flooding across the state.

Now, Florida faces more flooding as Tropical Storm Nicole is poised to hit the East Coast and move up the state.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle