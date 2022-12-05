A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man.
According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
According to reports, the deputy reported seeing McCarron get into the gray Ford that was reported stolen and leave the gas station. The deputy reported recognizing McCarron because of other calls for service that involved the Crystal River man.
According to the report, the deputy maneuvered their cruiser behind McCarron and saw McCarron change lanes without signaling. The deputy reported turning on the patrol vehicle siren and emergency lights to pull over McCarron.
According to reports McCarron fled, continuing to change lanes abruptly and at Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue McCarron reached a speed of 68 mph.
The deputy reported following McCarron down a dirt road that led to his home. At his residence, the deputy reported seeing McCarron jump out of his vehicle and run toward his home, according to reports.
Other deputies were called to help. When they arrived, some went to the rear of the home where they reported seeing McCarron jump a yard fence, run into nearby woods.
According to reports, deputies called after him to stop, but instead McCarron hid behind a small tree where deputies found him.
Later, a K-9 and its deputy walked the area around McCarron’s vehicle and the dog signaled for the presence of drugs.
Deputies reported finding a glass pipe in the vehicle with residue that tested positive for cocaine. The arresting deputy also reported the odor of alcohol coming from McCarron.
He was charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving without a driver’s license following two or more convictions for the same, fleeing from a law enforcement officer with lights and siren, and driving under the influence.
His combined bond was $10,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.