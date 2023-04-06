TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments aimed at sparing the life of Death Row inmate Louis Gaskin, setting the stage for his execution next week in the 1989 murders of a Flagler County couple.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed a death warrant for Gaskin, who is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at Florida State Prison.

